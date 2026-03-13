Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) remain bullish on JSW Infrastructure and have reiterated their ‘Buy’ call, citing the company’s balanced east–west coast presence and expanding inland logistics network. According to the brokerage, the company is well placed to benefit from India’s push for multimodal integration and port-led industrial growth.

At the current market price of ₹259 per share, the brokerage sees an upside potential of 39 per cent on the stock and has set a target price of ₹360 per share, based on 16x FY28E EV/Ebitda.

MOFSL expects cargo volume growth to remain modest at around 5 per cent in FY26, affected by subdued volumes at the Paradip iron ore terminal. Nevertheless, JSW Infrastructure’s long-term vision includes expanding its port capacity to 400 mtpa by FY30 and developing a logistics platform aimed at generating ₹8,000 crore in revenue with a 25 per cent Ebitda margin.

“Backed by aggressive yet disciplined capex, customer diversification, and multimodal infrastructure expansion, JSW Infrastructure remains well positioned for structural growth across India’s maritime and logistics value chain,” wrote Alok Deora and Shivam Agarwal, research analysts at MOFSL, in a report. The analysts further expect JSW Infrastructure to strengthen its market dominance, leading to a 13 per cent volume CAGR over FY25–28. This, along with a sharp rise in logistics revenue, is expected to drive a 33 per cent CAGR in revenue and a 28 per cent CAGR in Ebitda over the same period. READ | Strait of Hormuz blockade: Can it lift Reliance Industries' O2C earnings? According to MOFSL, by the start of FY28, major port expansions would be completed and the logistics business would scale up sharply. During FY25–28, the brokerage estimates a CAGR of 13 per cent/33 per cent/28 per cent/29 per cent in volume/revenue/Ebitda/APAT.

Strategic port expansion to drive growth MOFSL noted that JSW Infrastructure reported steady volumes in 3QFY26 and now expects FY26 volumes of around 123 MT, implying growth of about 5 per cent versus earlier guidance of 8–10 per cent, mainly due to weaker performance at the Paradip iron ore terminal. The company commissioned its liquid terminal at JNPA in February 2026, raising total port capacity from 177 mtpa to 181.4 mtpa. It aims to expand capacity to 400 mtpa by FY30, with 117.1 mtpa of projects under execution (excluding Oman port 27 mtpa, Kolkata Container Terminal 6.3 mtpa, and Tuticorin 7 mtpa), expected to be completed during FY26–28.

Capacity upgrades at Mangalore, Southwest Port, Dharamtar, and Jaigarh target more than 40 mtpa, while projects such as Keni Port, Jatadhar Port, and the Odisha slurry pipeline are expected to improve connectivity and create long-term growth corridors. Execution remains on track, supported by strong project management and group synergies. READ | ICICI Securities lowers CDSL target on higher costs, slower KYC arm growth India’s Maritime India Vision 2030 and the 2047 target to expand port capacity to 10,000 mtpa, which MOFSL believes will provide a favourable environment for private players like JSW Infrastructure. Robust logistics expansion JSW Infrastructure is scaling up its logistics business, leveraging Navkar synergies to build a pan-India multimodal network targeting ₹8000 crore in revenue with a 25 per cent Ebitda margin by FY30.