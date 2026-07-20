JSW Steel rises 2% after Q1 PAT doubles; brokerages see up to 14% upside

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Brokerages’ view on JSW Steel post Q1 Results

PL Capital | Accumulate | Target ₹1,351

PL Capital noted that JSW Steel reported a strong operating performance in Q1FY27, supported by higher steel prices and improved profitability from JVML. Consolidated volumes (ex-BPSL) grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y to 6.25mt, aided by higher exports (46 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.68mt) and robust demand from the automotive, renewable energy and appliances segments.

The brokerage noted that near-term headwinds, including higher coking coal costs, elevated operating costs due to West Asia crisis weighed on Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) during the quarter.

"Over the longer term, JSTL remains well positioned to outperform, supported by its strong brownfield expansion pipeline, increasing captive raw material security and sustained domestic steel demand growth," the brokerage noted.

Capital 360 One | Buy | ₹1,437

Capital One said JSW Steel's revenue was broadly in line with market expectations, while its profitability was better than expected. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) and net profit (PAT) came in well above both the brokerage's and the Street's estimates, supported by stronger profitability at JSW Vijayanagar Metallics (JVML), lower interest costs and higher other income.

The brokerage estimated "Ebitda per tonne to decline by ₹1,000-1,500 Q-o-Q before recovering from Q3 onward, as coking coal costs ease. The stock is currently trading at 8.3 times FY28E EV/EBITDA, and we maintain our Buy rating on the stock".

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