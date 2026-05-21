Jubilant FoodWorks Q4: Should investors buy the dip after 8% stock fall?

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks fell as much as 8 per cent on the BSE on Thursday, May 21, after its March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings underscored mounting margin pressure from commodity inflation despite steady business momentum.

The stock of the Domino’s India operator slipped to an intraday low of ₹434.65 per share and was trading 6.7 per cent lower at around 10 AM. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex was up 0.44 per cent.

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 results

Jubilant FoodWorks’ reported a 19.3-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated revenue, at ₹2,499.5 crore, led by around 60 per cent growth in DP Eurasia, favourable currency movement in international markets, and higher inflation in Turkey contributing ~30 per cent to growth.

Consolidated Ebitda rose 23.7 per cent on year to ₹484.9 crore, while net profit grew 67 per cent to ₹82.4 crore. Region-wise, Sri Lanka revenue expanded 60 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹36.7 crore, while Bangladesh revenue grew 29 per cent to ₹20.9 crore. Both the countries turned Ebitda positive in FY26. Jubilant’s India business takes a hit That said, Jubilant’s India revenue grew just 6.4 per cent in Q4, led by Domino’s India growth at 5 per cent. India business’ gross margin (GM) increased around 100 bps Y-o-Y to 75.5 per cent, but Ebitda margin (pre-IndAS) stood at 12 per cent, down 10 bps due to inflation in wage and energy cost.

The management said growth was impacted by sequential occurrence of Ramadan, school examinations, and the shift of Navratri into Q4, and LPG issues, which impacted Domino’s like-for-like (LFL) growth by 30-40 basis points (bps). Going ahead, the management reiterated its medium-term target of 5-7 per cent LFL. It also sees cost inflation in food, packaging, and employee costs pressure to sustain in the near term. Though the company plans to offset this through calibrated price hikes (a 1 per cent hike so far) and tighter cost controls. Given this, Jubilant FoodWorks guided for ~200bps margin gain by FY28.

“The LPG supply largely normalised in Q1FY27, and the business operations have returned to pre-disruption levels. To mitigate LPG costs and availability issues, the company is rapidly converting stores to electric ovens and PNG,” Jubilant Foodwork’s management said. Jubilant FoodWorks shares: Should you buy the dip? Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target price cut to ₹500 Delivery-led volume growth is driving Jubilant’s near-term outperformance versus peers, aided by the management’s focus on customer acquisition and improving order frequency. Dine-in, however, remains weak where the company is taking various steps, such as value offerings and product innovations, to drive channel growth.

“While the management remains confident on medium-term growth (5-7 per cent LFL), near-term demand trends remain monitorable amid weak dine-in traction. Besides, higher commodity costs, along with LPG shortages and labour costs, are expected to weigh on near-term margins,” MOFSL said. It estimates standalone revenue CAGR of 13 per cent over FY26-28 and pre-Ind-AS Ebitda margin of 12.5-13.0 per cent during the period. Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target price cut to ₹550 Emkay Global believes Jubilant FoodWorks’ guidance of 200 bps margin expansion by FY28 may be delayed to some extent, although price hikes across select menu mix, along with efforts to reduce margin drag from emerging segments should help the company.

Popeyes could be the company’s next growth driver which demonstrated strong momentum, and delivered 28 per cent SSG growth in FY26 despite a strong base. The company added 5/17 stores in Q4/FY26, taking the total store count to 78. It also remains confident on the long-term scale-up potential of Popeyes, supported by the under-penetrated chicken QSR category and strong consumer acceptance for the Popeyes brand. That said, Emkay Global has cut FY27 and FY28 revenue estimates by 1.3 per cent and 1.7 per cent, Ebitda estimates by 3.4 per cent and 2.9 per cent, and net profit estimates by 9.4 per cent and 5.3 per cent for respective years.