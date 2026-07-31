July lifts Indian markets again as FPI inflows, IT stocks fuel rally

July lived up to its reputation of being a strong month for Indian equity benchmarks, with the Nifty gaining 2.2 per cent and the Sensex rising 2.1 per cent. Encouraging June-quarter earnings, the return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and a selloff in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in other emerging markets supported Indian equities.

Both benchmarks have ended July with gains in 19 of the past 25 years. The Sensex and the Nifty rose in both June and July, posting their first back-to-back monthly gains of 2026.

The Sensex ended Friday’s session at 78,095, up 167 points, or 0.2 per cent. The Nifty closed at 24,384, gaining 67 points, or 0.3 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 12 trillion to Rs 486 trillion.

A broader selloff in AI stocks across other emerging markets prompted foreign investors to shift money towards India in the final days of the month. The Nifty and the Sensex outperformed Asian peers in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and China. They also outperformed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite in July. The unwinding of the global AI trade benefited Indian information technology companies. The Nifty IT index gained 16.8 per cent in July, recording its best monthly performance since July 2020. It was also the best-performing sectoral index for the month. HCL Technologies, which rose 25.7 per cent, was the best-performing Nifty stock. Bajaj Auto, up 18.6 per cent; Tech Mahindra, 17.6 per cent; Tata Consultancy Services, 16.4 per cent; and Eternal, 14.3 per cent, were the other top-performing Nifty stocks in July.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) became net buyers of Indian equities after being sellers for the previous four months. Their net purchases helped offset the impact of a surge in Brent crude prices amid renewed tensions in West Asia. Brent crude rose 18.3 per cent to $87.8 per barrel. The geopolitical situation and the AI trade will determine the market’s direction. Bajaj Finance, which rose 8.1 per cent following quarterly results, was the best-performing Sensex stock and the biggest contributor to the index’s gains. An index’s movement depends on both the performance of its constituents and their respective weightings.