Jupiter Wagons rises 6% on inking long-term supply pact with Tatravagonka

Shares of Jupiter Wagons were trading higher on the bourses on Wednesday, May 27, after the comprehensive mobility solutions provider announced updates on a long-term supply agreement for rail wheels, axles and wheelsets. Following the development, the stock climbed 6.47 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹308.5 apiece on the NSE.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Although the counter pared some of its gains, it continued to witness strong investor interest. At 01:22 PM, the stock was quoting at ₹299 . 55 per share, up 3.38 per cent. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was at 23,895, down18 points or 0.08 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹12,784.79 crore on the NSE as of May 27.

Long-term supply pact with Tatravagonka Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt. Ltd. (JTRWF) has entered into a definitive long-term supply agreement with European rail wagon manufacturer Tatravagonka a.s. for the supply of rail wheels, axles and wheelsets. Through its greenfield plant in Odisha, the company has planned an annual capacity of 1 lakh wheelsets and expects to export approximately 50,000 wheelsets annually to European markets, positioning India in the global rail supply chain. As per the exchange filing, the agreement is structured over 10 years, with commercial supplies expected to commence by the end of calendar year 2027. Under the arrangement, Tatravagonka a.s. and its affiliates will procure railway wheels, axles and wheelsets from JTRWF.

Tatravagonka a.s., which manufactures and maintains freight wagons for customers across Europe and beyond, currently consumes around 20,000–30,000 wheelsets annually to support its operations. The Odisha facility, with an estimated investment of ₹3,000 crore, is being developed with an annual production capacity of 100,000 wheelsets and will cater to both domestic and international demand. The company has earlier indicated that 40–50 per cent of the plant’s output is expected to be directed towards export markets over the long term. Commenting on the development, Vivek Lohia, managing director, Jupiter Wagons Limited, said the agreement marks an important milestone for the company and India’s rail manufacturing ecosystem. He added that India, earlier a net importer of wheelsets, would now emerge as a major exporter, with the deal validating the company’s technology, manufacturing processes and quality standards for global markets. He also indicated an expected revenue addition of ₹1,000–1,500 crore from exports in the coming years.