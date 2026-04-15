Just Dial shares fall 5% as Q4 profit drops 36%; JM Fin sees 80% upside

Just Dial share price today: Shares of search engine company Just Dial fell nearly 5 per cent in trade after the company reported a 36 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY26). Just Dial shares opened with a cut of around 2 per cent at ₹564 and went on to make a low of ₹545.

Just Dial said that its total expenses increased by 6 per cent to ₹231.17 crore, while total income, which includes other income, came in lower by 10.55 per cent to ₹355.86 crore in the fourth quarter.Post Q4 results, brokerage firm JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Just Dial, but lowered its target marginally. The brokerage has assigned a target price of ₹1,000 on the counter. The target implies an upside of around 80 per cent from the CMP.

The firm's revenue from operations, however, grew by 6 per cent to ₹307.24 crore in the quarter under review, as against ₹289.2 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JM Financial said that Just Dial’s collections, a lead indicator for revenue, were flat in Q4 on Y-o-Y basis in Q4. Also, the net paid campaigns grew just 2.4k Q-o-Q versus 5.2k/6.6k/4k in Q3/Q2/Q1, respectively.

The traffic trends were weak at 4.7 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter despite higher advertising and promotions (A&P) spends of ₹10.2 crore versus ₹92 million in Q2 and ₹9.5 crore in Q3.

On the other hand, although Ebitda rose 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹88.8 crore, Ebitda margin declined 87 bps Y-o-Y to 28.9 per cent.

The brokerage highlighted that the continued lack of clarity on the company’s cash distribution policy remains a key overhang on stock performance despite inexpensive valuation, with cash and investments exceeding Just Dial’s current market cap by 20 per cent.