Just Dial share price surges another 13% on strong Q1 show. Time to buy?

Just Dial share price: Extending their bullish run to the fourth day in a row, Just Dial share price added another 13 per cent in intraday deals on Tuesday, July 14, following a strong performance in the April-June quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

The company had posted its Q1 results on Saturday, after which the stock reacted with a 20 per cent upside in Monday's trade. The post-earnings rally continued with Just Dial shares surging 33 per cent in a span of two days and 41 per cent in four trading sessions.

Just Dial share price opened 4.5 per cent higher at ₹708, defying the weakness in the Indian stock market and extended gains to hit the day's high of ₹770 on the BSE. Meanwhile, BSE barometer Sensex declined over 500 points or 0.65 per cent to 77,130 levels.

So far this year, Just Dial shares are trading higher by 2.62 per cent but have lost 20.28 per cent in the last one year. Just Dial Q1 results Just Dial, a local search related services provider for users in India, posted its fastest sequential revenue growth in post Covid era during the June quarter. Its Q1FY27 revenue stood at ₹327.5 crore , up 9.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 6.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), thus driving the company's net profit by 4.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹166.20 crore for Q1FY27. The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹87.40 crore (up 1.1 per cent YoY), and EBITDA margin was healthy at 26.7 per cent.

The other income during the quarter under review stood at ₹131.5 crore, up 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 170.3 per cent Q-o-Q, due to higher MTM gains on treasury portfolio led by decline in yields by ~40-50 bps on Q-o-Q basis. Among other business updates, total traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 192.9 million, down 0.2 per cent Y-o-Y and up 5.8 per cent Q-o-Q. According to the press release, 86.5 per cent of traffic originated on Mobile platforms, 10.6 per cent on Desktop/PC and 2.9 per cent on Voice platform. Total Active Listings stood at 56.1 million as on June 30, 2026, an increase of 13 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.7 per cent Q-o-Q.

Check Q1 Results Today The company announced a leadership transition, with founder VSS Mani stepping down as CEO & MD effective July 31, 2026. Dinkar Ayilavarapu, a former Flipkart executive, has been appointed CEO-designate and will take over as CEO from August. The company has also appointed Dinesh Taluja as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Just Dial shares: Should you buy? We believe improving clarity on this management transition could help rerate the stock, opined analysts at ICICI Securities as they maintained a 'BUY' rating on Just Dial with a revised target price of ₹825 from ₹968 earlier.

On the technical front, Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said that Just Dial's DI lines have widened, with DI+ positioned well above DI− on the ADX indicator, signalling that bulls remain firmly in control. The RSI has witnessed a sharp uptick, reflecting strong bullish momentum, while the rising ADX indicates that the ongoing uptrend is gaining strength, he said but added that the current RSI of 85 places the stock in an "extremely overbought zone". No clarity emerging on cash distribution in the near term and slowing growth in paid campaigns, listings etc are among the key downside risks to the stock, said the brokerage. Meanwhile, improved visibility on potential cash distribution to shareholders and stronger-than-expected growth in paid campaign conversions could act as upside risks to its stance and target.