Just Dial zooms 15% on fastest QoQ revenue growth post Covid era

Just Dial's revenue growth was driven by 3.5 per cent YoY growth in paid campaigns and pricing-led improvements, note analysts at ICICI Securities.

Among other key factors, the brokerage highlights collections increased 13.7 per cent YoY, while web traffic remained largely flat YoY. EBITDA margin declined 233 basis points (bps) YoY driven by headcount expansion (+267 employees QoQ) and higher marketing investments. Active listings (56.1mn) increased 2.6 per cent QoQ/ 12.9 per cent YoY.

The brokerage also highlighted a leadership transition at Just Dial, with founder VSS Mani stepping down as CEO & MD effective July 31, 2026.

Former Flipkart executive, Dinkar Ayilavarapu has been appointed CEO-designate and will take over as CEO from August 1, 2026. The company also appointed Dinesh Taluja as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). We believe improving clarity on this management transition could help rerate the stock, said ICICI Securities.