Kajaria Ceramics eyes volume recovery, steady margins on stronger demand

Strong growth guidance for FY27, revival in the project segment and ongoing capex are positive for the country’s largest tile maker, Kajaria Ceramics. While volumes were subdued in the June quarter, the company expects a recovery in volumes, while margins are expected to sustain at current levels.

Though higher gas costs as well as supply constraints on account of the Iran war hit the entire sector, the impact has been higher on the smaller, unorganised players. This has helped branded and organised players bridge the price gap with the unorganised sector and gain market share. Better prospects in the second half of FY27 led to upgrades and earnings revisions for Kajaria. The stock is trading at 29 times its FY28 earnings estimates and is at a premium to its smaller listed peers.