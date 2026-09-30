Kajaria Ceramics eyes volume recovery, steady margins on stronger demand

Expecting a recovery in sales volume, high margins and strong cash flows, Ashish Poddar of the brokerage has retained a buy rating on the company with a revised target price of ₹1,500. A strong comeback by Morbi players may intensify competition and dent the financials of Kajaria Ceramics, and this remains the downside risk to his call.
While there were supply issues earlier, the availability of propane gas in Morbi has improved materially, with most factories now operational, easing supply constraints. Exports remain subdued amid elevated freight costs. While some manufacturers have cut prices and passed on the benefit of lower propane prices, branded players continue to see resilient volumes and have largely retained their 14-16 per cent price hikes.