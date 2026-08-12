Kalpataru Projects jump 6% post Q1; brokerages bullish on strong order book

Kalpataru Projects International share gained over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1FY27 results after market hours on Tuesday, delivering robust performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27).

The real estate company’s counter at 11:06 AM was trading 6.5 per cent higher at ₹1,435.70 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.68 per cent at 24,305.50. In intraday trade, the stock gained 6.6 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹1,438.70 per share.

Brokerages’ view on Kalpataru Projects post Q1 Results

PL Capital

The brokerage noted that Kalpataru Projects International reported a decent revenue growth of 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27, while Ebitda margin expanded by 40 basis points to 8.9 per cent, led by a 242 bps gross margin expansion.

“Sustained momentum across T&D, B&F and O&G supports the FY27 order inflow target of ₹300 billion, revenue growth of over 15 per cent and 75 bps PBT margin expansion,” it said.

The brokerage further added that the company is favorably placed in projects worth ₹73 billion, while the ₹1 1.25 trliion annual T&D addressable market over the next five years provides multi-year visibility across domestic and international markets. B&F continues to benefit from residential, commercial, airport and data-centre projects, while O&G growth is supported by Saudi execution and tenders spanning across onshore high-end projects, process lines, pipelines etc.