Kalyan Jewellers, Paytm, Lodha among buzzing stocks in July; how to trade?

Muthuselvaraj M of Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects Kalyan Jewellers, Paytm and Lodha Developers to target ₹665, ₹1,600 and ₹1,375 on the upside owing to bullish formations on the technical charts.

Technical analyst, Muthuselvaraj of Sharekhan recommends 'Buy' rating on Kalyan Jewellers, Paytm and Lodha Developers.