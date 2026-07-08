Kalyan Jewellers shares gain 6% on Q1 update; MOFSL sees 47% upside

Kalyan Jewellers share price today: Kalyan Jewellers shares bucked the weak market trend and traded higher on Wednesday after the company released its business update for the June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27).

The counter snapped a three-day losing streak and opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹360 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Strong buying interest was seen in the stock as the session progressed, with the stock climbing to an intraday high of ₹377.70, up 6.5 per cent.

As of 11 AM, Kalyan Jewellers shares were holding the gains firmly at 5.20 per cent northward at ₹373.55. A toral of 18.5 million shares of the leading jewellery retailer changed hands, as per NSE data.

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 business update Notably, Kalyan Jewellers has reported a 38 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated revenue for Q1, driven by strong performance in both Indian and Middle Eastern markets. The company had reported a consolidated net revenue of ₹7,314.74 crore in Q1 of FY26. Kalyan Jewellers said that its India operations saw 38 per cent revenue growth during the quarter under preview compared to Q1 of the previous fiscal, with 28 per cent same-store-sales growth. Its international operations recorded a revenue growth of 35 per cent in Q1, with the Middle East contributing 30 per cent. International markets contributed around 14 per cent to the company's consolidated revenue in the quarter.

ALSO READ: Gold eases as fresh US-Iran tensions lift oil prices, rate-hike bets Kalyan Jewellers share price target During the quarter, the company launched 12 Kalyan showrooms and 5 Candere showrooms in India. Its digital platform Candere recorded 112 per cent revenue growth in Q1 Post the quarterly business update, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Kalyan Jewellers for a target price of ₹525. The target implies an upside of 47 per cent from the previous close of ₹354.75. According to the brokerage, the launch of the ‘Shine with India’ gold recirculation campaign by the company during the second half of May led to an increase in the share of recycled gold, thus reducing dependence on imported gold.