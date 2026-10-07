Kanohar Electricals share price movement

Kanohar Electricals' share price soared 20 per cent to ₹1,129.35 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

The market price of the company, one of the leading domestic players in transformer manufacturing, zoomed 79 per cent against its issue price of ₹632 per share. Kanohar Electricals made its stock market debut on September 16, 2026 (roughly three weeks ago).

At 11:13 AM, Kanohar Electricals quoted 17 per cent higher at ₹1,097.25, compared to a 0.16 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 16.86 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Kanohar Electricals – Q1 results Kanohar Electricals is a transformer manufacturer and EPC service provider for substations and transmission lines in India, catering to power transmission, railways, renewable energy and power distribution sectors. The company is among the five manufacturers in India with short-circuit test certification for 500 MVA, 400 kV transformers used in power transmission, as well as 100 MVA, 220 kV Scott-connected transformers supporting Indian Railways’ network electrification. ALSO READ: Bond yields rise to 7.27%, rupee declines as RBI hikes rates by 25 bps For Q1FY27, Kanohar Electricals reported a 140 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹27 crore. It posted PAT of ₹11 crore in Q1FY26. The company’s revenue from operations grew 104 per cent YoY to ₹137 crore from ₹67 crore in the year-ago quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins improved to 28.3 per cent from 22.8 per cent.

The management said the profitability improvement is driven by a healthy increase in manufacturing and improvement in product mix (higher contribution in the 400kV segment) which led to higher operating leverage and profit after tax. The company added incremental orders worth ₹332.30 crore and closed the quarter with an outstanding order book of ₹2,026 crore executable over the next 18-24 months. Further, having built capabilities to manufacture 765kV Transformers, the management said the company is working towards adding suitable orders which will further sustain the overall revenue growth and margins. Bonanza view on Kanohar Electricals More importantly, Kanohar Electricals’ 70 per cent of Q1 revenue came from 400kV transformers. This is a positive structural shift toward higher-voltage, more technically complex products rather than just volume-led growth.

Order book of ₹2,026 crore provides strong visibility for the next 18-24 months; another ₹332 crore in orders were added in Q1. Against the FY27 revenue guidance of ₹950 crore, visibility remains comfortable, said Prathamesh Kadival, Research Analyst at Bonanza. The biggest medium-term trigger is the Gangol brownfield expansion, which should increase execution capacity as the company scales its transformer business. The 765kV transformer segment is the key potential re-rating trigger. Kanohar has developed the manufacturing capability but meaningful orders are yet to come. Winning 765kV orders would move the company further up the technology/value chain and can support better growth and margins, said Prathmesh Kadival.