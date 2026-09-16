Kanohar Electricals shares make positive debut, list at nearly 9% premium

Kanohar Electricals share price today: Shares of transformer manufacturer Kanohar Electricals Ltd made a positive debut on the bourses on Wednesday, listing at a premium of nearly 9 per cent against the issue price of ₹632.

The stock started trading at ₹672.05 on the BSE, registering a gain of ₹40.05, or 6.43 per cent, over the issue price. It further surged to ₹705.65, up nearly 12 per cent compared with the IPO price.

At the NSE, the stock listed at ₹685.50, up ₹53.40, or 8.47 per cent, over the issue price.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹5,321.75 crore at the time of listing.

Kanohar Electricals stock: Should you buy? Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that Kanohar Electricals' strong fundamentals, including 42 per cent ROE, 70 per cent ROCE, 0.10x debt-to-equity and a ₹1,818 crore order book, support the original Subscribe view. "Given the softer-than-expected listing, some profit booking may occur. Investors should maintain a stop loss at ₹650," she said. Kanohar Electricals IPO details Kanohar Electricals' listing fell short of grey market expectations, with the GMP indicating a potential listing premium of around 38-40 per cent over the IPO price. The ₹1,056 crore IPO, which had a price band of ₹601-632 per share, received strong participation from investors, with the issue getting subscribed 90.59 times.

Kanohar Electricals' IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.2 crore shares, valued at ₹756 crore, by promoter K Sons Family Trust. Ahead of the IPO, Kanohar Electricals raised ₹317 crore from anchor investors. The company allocated 50.11 lakh equity shares at ₹632 per share to anchor investors, comprising 42 funds. Kanohar Electricals has said that it plans to use ₹64.1 crore from the fresh issue towards capital expenditure requirements, including purchasing machinery and equipment for its Gangol manufacturing facility, expanding and automating backward integration facilities, civil construction and interior development of an office building, and sustainability initiatives.