Kanohar, Glass Wall Systems zoom 18%; up 40% against issue price in 2 days

Kanohar Electricals, Glass Wall Systems (India) shares today

Kanohar Electricals and Glass Wall Systems (India) share prices surged 18 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume, following a strong debut on the bourses on Wednesday. These stocks are trading at up to a 40 per cent premium over their respective issue price. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.04 per cent at 74,309 at 01:36 PM.

Kanohar Electricals soared 18 per cent to ₹885.65 in intra-day deals. It soared 40 per cent against its issue price of ₹632 per share. Currently, Kanohar quoted 14 per cent higher at ₹855.05 on the BSE. A combined 20.46 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Glass Wall Systems (India) also rallied 18 per cent to ₹254.95 on the BSE. Currently, the stock traded 16 per cent higher at ₹248.90, with a combined 64.04 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Glass Wall Systems is a premium façade solutions and fenestration provider in India and across markets in the US and Australia. It is the second-largest provider of façade solutions in India in terms of revenue in Fiscal 2025 and Fiscal 2024 (Source: Ken Report). Brokerages view on Kanohar Electricals Kanohar Electricals is a Meerut-based manufacturer of power transformers and specialised electrical equipment, catering to power transmission, railways, renewable energy and distribution sectors. Its product portfolio includes power transformers, traction transformers, Scott-connected transformers, shunt reactors and high-voltage gas insulated switchgear (GIS).

The company also undertakes engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects for substations and transmission lines. It operates two manufacturing facilities at Rithani and Gangol, with an installed transformer manufacturing capacity of 19,200 MVA p.a. as of FY26. Kanohar’s order book increased sharply from ₹596 crore in FY24 to ₹861 crore in FY25 and ₹1,818 crore in FY26, with transformer manufacturing accounting for 89.2 per cent of the FY26 order book; power transformers alone contributed ₹1,237 crore (68 per cent). Kanohar is among only five companies in India with short-circuit test certification for 500 MVA, 400 kV transformers, enabling it to bid for select high-value transmission orders. The company received a ₹569 crore order from Power Grid Corporation for 500 MVA, 400 kV power transformers in June 2025, ICICI Securities said in a note.