Karnataka Bank shares rally 10% after Q4; ₹5 per share dividend announced

Shares of Karnataka Bank surged as much as 10 per cent on Wednesday after the lender reported strong quarterly results for the January–March period of FY2026 (Q4FY26).

The stock opened nearly 3 per cent higher at ₹255.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹271.40. With the latest rally, Karnataka Bank shares are now less than 1.5 per cent away from their 52-week high of ₹275.30, touched on May 4, 2026.

The stock has significantly outperformed broader markets so far in 2026, delivering gains of 27 per cent, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index has declined 9.7 per cent during the same period. In one year, the counter has surged 32 per cent, compared with a 4.5 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty.

As of 1:10 PM, Karnataka Bank shares were trading 6.4 per cent higher at ₹263.85, with 17.5 million equities changing hands. For the January to March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26) , Karnataka Bank's net profit stood at ₹408.19 crore as against a profit of ₹290.79 crore earned in Q3Y26, registering a growth of 40 per cent Q-o-Q. The lender said that its NIM improved 15 bps to 3.07 per cent in Q4FY26 from 2.92 per cent in Q3FY26. Karnataka Bank's aggregate deposits stood at ₹1,08,778.75 crores as on 31st March 2026, registering 4 per cent Q-o-Q growth from ₹1,04,111.52 crore.

The lender's CASA deposits grew to ₹36,559.66 crore in the March quarter, up from ₹32,828.70 crore in the preceding quarter (Q3). The CASA ratio stood at 33.61 per cent as on 31st March 2026, as against 31.53 per cent as on 31st December 2025. Gross advances stood at ₹83,339.92 crore, registering a growth of 8 per cent Q-o-Q, as against ₹77,282.85 crore at the end of third quarter. The bank said that it also recorded significant progress in the FY2026 financials with an all-time high aggregate business at ₹1,92,118.67 crore. The lender reported a record annual net profit of ₹1,310.50 crore for FY2025-26, up from ₹1,272.37 crore reported in FY2024-25.