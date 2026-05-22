Karur Vysya Bank, DCB, CUB: Trading guide in smallcap bank stocks by SAMCO

Technical outlook on smallcap bank stocks:

Karur Vysya Bank

"Among the key momentum oscillators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates a mild near-term weakness; while the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) line has started to flatten, suggesting that upward momentum has moderated following the recent pullback," explains the analyst. Mehra believes that ₹275 remains a key level to defend. A sustained close below ₹275 would indicate a more meaningful weakening in the overall setup and may attract additional selling pressure, cautions the analyst. On the upside, a move above ₹300 on a closing basis would signal the return of stronger momentum and reaffirm the broader uptrend, he adds. DCB Bank Current Market Price: ₹181 Karur Vysya Bank stock chart reflects a well-structured uptrend over the broader timeframe. However, the stock recently entered a corrective phase, with volumes well below the daily average, indicating a continuation of the ongoing consolidation rather than any aggressive breakdown, says Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities."Among the key momentum oscillators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates a mild near-term weakness; while the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) line has started to flatten, suggesting that upward momentum has moderated following the recent pullback," explains the analyst.Mehra believes that ₹275 remains a key level to defend. A sustained close below ₹275 would indicate a more meaningful weakening in the overall setup and may attract additional selling pressure, cautions the analyst.On the upside, a move above ₹300 on a closing basis would signal the return of stronger momentum and reaffirm the broader uptrend, he adds.Current Market Price: ₹181

"Each attempt to sustain above the ₹195–₹200 zone has encountered selling pressure, while the ₹160–₹165 region has consistently provided support during declines, keeping the broader setup range-bound," explains the analyst. Among the key momentum oscillators, the analyst flags that the RSI indicator reflects a broadly neutral momentum setup without strong directional conviction. The MACD lines remain below the zero line, although they are positioned close to it, indicating that bearish momentum has moderated but not completely reversed. Mehra sees the ₹185–₹186 zone, which aligns with the horizontal band visible on the chart, as immediate support. He adds that a sustained hold above this region can keep the recovery attempt intact, with ₹190–₹195 emerging as the next resistance band. However, the analyst believes that a move above ₹200 on a closing basis would be required to indicate a breakout from the current range. On the downside, the ₹168–₹170 zone remains important support. City Union Bank (CUB) Current Market Price: ₹250 DCB Bank is attempting a recovery after a swift pullback toward the ₹170–₹173 zone. The stock has been oscillating within a broad ₹160–₹200 range without establishing a clear directional trend, highlights Mehra."Each attempt to sustain above the ₹195–₹200 zone has encountered selling pressure, while the ₹160–₹165 region has consistently provided support during declines, keeping the broader setup range-bound," explains the analyst.Among the key momentum oscillators, the analyst flags that the RSI indicator reflects a broadly neutral momentum setup without strong directional conviction. The MACD lines remain below the zero line, although they are positioned close to it, indicating that bearish momentum has moderated but not completely reversed.Mehra sees the ₹185–₹186 zone, which aligns with the horizontal band visible on the chart, as immediate support. He adds that a sustained hold above this region can keep the recovery attempt intact, with ₹190–₹195 emerging as the next resistance band.However, the analyst believes that a move above ₹200 on a closing basis would be required to indicate a breakout from the current range. On the downside, the ₹168–₹170 zone remains important support.Current Market Price: ₹250

The analyst from SAMCO Securities notes that Mehra believes that the close at ₹250 on low volumes reflects the absence of any meaningful participation, keeping the price anchored near the middle of this range. As long as the stock stays within the ₹242–₹255 band, no directional trade is warranted, he adds. As a trading strategy, Mehra reckons that a sustained close above ₹255, accompanied by a reclaim of the 20-day moving average (20-DMA), would be the first sign of improving momentum, with ₹270–₹275 as the next level to watch. On the downside, the analyst cautions that a break below ₹242 on a closing basis would signal fresh weakness and may open the path toward ₹228–₹230. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. The analyst from SAMCO Securities notes that City Union Bank has been moving within a narrow band of ₹242–₹255 over the recent sessions, with the stock struggling to establish a directional move on either side.Mehra believes that the close at ₹250 on low volumes reflects the absence of any meaningful participation, keeping the price anchored near the middle of this range. As long as the stock stays within the ₹242–₹255 band, no directional trade is warranted, he adds.As a trading strategy, Mehra reckons that a sustained close above ₹255, accompanied by a reclaim of the 20-day moving average (20-DMA), would be the first sign of improving momentum, with ₹270–₹275 as the next level to watch.On the downside, the analyst cautions that a break below ₹242 on a closing basis would signal fresh weakness and may open the path toward ₹228–₹230.

Banking shares have witnessed a tepid trend this May, with 2 out of every 3 private banking stocks on the NSE trading with losses as of date.According to ACE Equity data, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is the top loser, down 8.5 per cent. Followed by IDBI Bank, Fino Payments Bank, Bandhan Bank, CSB Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, City Union Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank down 4-7 per cent each.In comparison, the Nifty has declined 1.4 per cent, and the Nifty Bank slipped 2.6 per cent.A closer look at the data shows the smallcap banks have underperformed compared to their mid- and large-cap peers. Given this background, here's a technical check on select smallcap banking stocks by Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities on the likely trend ahead.Current Market Price: ₹288