Karur Vysya Bank hits new lifetime high, up 8% in two days post Q2 results

Karur Vysya Bank's share price hit a record high of ₹375 in Monday's trading session on the NSE. Equirus Securities and Elara Capital pegged upside targets of ₹400 and ₹415, respectively.

Karur Vysya Bank share price hit a new life-time high on Monday.