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Kaynes Technology shares tank 19% on weak Q4; JM Fin downgrades to 'Reduce'

In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Kaynes Technology reported a 21.5 per cent decline in net profit to ₹91.2 crore, as compared to ₹116.2 crore Y-o-Y

Kaynes Technology share price
Sirali GuptaNikita Vashisht Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 11:33 AM IST
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Kaynes Technology shares dropped 19.4 per cent, logging the day's low on BSE at ₹3,366 per share. However, at 9:42 AM, Kaynes Technology's share price recovered slightly and was trading 16.9 per cent lower at ₹3470.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.31 per cent at 74,837.13.
 
The selling on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Wednesday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Kaynes Technology reported a 21.5 per cent decline in net profit to ₹91.2 crore, as compared to ₹116.2 crore a year ago. 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,242.6 crore, as compared to ₹984.5  crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 26.5 per cent.
 
The company’s Earnings before interest, tax , depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹193.7 crore, as compared to ₹167.9 crore a year ago, down 15.4 per cent. Ebitda margin stood at 15.6 per cent, as against 17.1 per cent a year ago.
 
 “We achieved revenues of ₹3,626.4 crore during the FY 2026, registering a growth of 33 per cent Y-o-Y along with steady Y-o-Y growth in difficult market situations. Our order book stood at upwards of ₹8,000 crore as of FY26, providing strong revenue visibility for the future,” said Ramesh Kunhikannan, executive vice chairman & promoter, Kaynes Technology India. 
 
Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of Electronics Systems and Design Manufacturing (ESDM) services. It has over three decades of experience in providing conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing, and life cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, electric vehicles (EVs), aerospace, outer-space, strategic electronics, medical, railways, internet of things (IoT), Information Technology (IT), and other segments.  The company has 16 advanced manufacturing infrastructures to manufacture high mix and high value products at variable or flexible volumes across all industry verticals. Apart from this, the company also has Service centres in Cochin and Mumbai, catering to Railway, Aerospace, and Industrial Clients.

JM Financial downgrades to 'Reduce'

  Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities have downgraded Kaynes Tech stock to 'Reduce' from 'Buy' based on three critical factors: Miss on FY26 revenue guidance, Working capital cycle of 179 days, and continued cash burn. 
"The company kicked off FY26 with revenue guidance of ₹4,500 crore, including ₹4,400 crore from the core EMS business and ₹100 crore from the new OSAT business, which was expected to commence operations by Q4FY26. Through the course of the year, citing customer approval delays, the commencement of OSAT got pushed over to FY27, and outlook for the incumbent business was trimmed to ₹4,000 crore," JM Financial noted.  Yet, full-year revenue came in at ₹3,630 crore, which likely stemmed from long-pending customer approvals for certain products, and larger-than-expected delay in offtake stemming from the current geopolitical scenario.  Given the current state of global unertainty, the brokerage believes that the current FY28 revenue guidance of $1 billion/₹8,500 croe is steep, as it warrants an FY26-28 revenue CAGR of over 50 per cent.  "We build in revenue of ₹7,200 crore by FY28, implying a CAGR of 41 per cent, which too, one may argue is aggressive," it said.  Additionally, JM Financial highlightd balance sheet concerns with working capital days inching up from 95 days (March 2025) to 143 days (H1FY26), driven by higher receivable days from the smart meter business.  It, further, highlighted that the management changed the WC days guidance from 70-80 days to less than 100 days, given he macro uncertainty and possible stocking to mitigate war-led disruptions.  The year ultimately ended at 179 days, with receivable days up ~2x. Going ahead, with the company reading smart meters as a substantial opportunity, a substantial improvement in working capital hereon seems tricky," JM Financial noted.

Technical view  

"Technically, the stock has now slipped below its 50-day moving average and has retested the crucial previous swing support zone of ₹3,350–₹3,300,"said Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart.
 
He added: Going ahead, a decisive breakdown below the ₹3,300 support level could trigger fresh weakness in the stock and may resume the earlier corrective trend. In such a scenario, the stock could witness further downside towards ₹2,800 and ₹2,400 levels which is around 10% over the medium term.  Kaynes Technology witnessed a sharp gap-down opening following its quarterly results, indicating strong negative sentiment and aggressive selling pressure, said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza.  "Technically, the structure has turned weak as the price has slipped below all major EMAs, signalling a breakdown in trend and deterioration in momentum. RSI has dropped sharply and is now heading towards oversold territory, suggesting bearish momentum remains dominant in the near term. The immediate support is placed around the ₹3,299 zone, which becomes a crucial level to watch. A decisive breakdown below this support could trigger further downside, while any pullback is likely to face resistance near the 3,600-3,700 zone," said Jagad.
   =================  Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
 
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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