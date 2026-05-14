Kaynes Technology shares tank 19% on weak Q4; JM Fin downgrades to 'Reduce'

JM Financial downgrades to 'Reduce'

"The company kicked off FY26 with revenue guidance of ₹4,500 crore, including ₹4,400 crore from the core EMS business and ₹100 crore from the new OSAT business, which was expected to commence operations by Q4FY26. Through the course of the year, citing customer approval delays, the commencement of OSAT got pushed over to FY27, and outlook for the incumbent business was trimmed to ₹4,000 crore," JM Financial noted. Yet, full-year revenue came in at ₹3,630 crore, which likely stemmed from long-pending customer approvals for certain products, and larger-than-expected delay in offtake stemming from the current geopolitical scenario. Given the current state of global unertainty, the brokerage believes that the current FY28 revenue guidance of $1 billion/₹8,500 croe is steep, as it warrants an FY26-28 revenue CAGR of over 50 per cent. "We build in revenue of ₹7,200 crore by FY28, implying a CAGR of 41 per cent, which too, one may argue is aggressive," it said. Additionally, JM Financial highlightd balance sheet concerns with working capital days inching up from 95 days (March 2025) to 143 days (H1FY26), driven by higher receivable days from the smart meter business. It, further, highlighted that the management changed the WC days guidance from 70-80 days to less than 100 days, given he macro uncertainty and possible stocking to mitigate war-led disruptions. The year ultimately ended at 179 days, with receivable days up ~2x. Going ahead, with the company reading smart meters as a substantial opportunity, a substantial improvement in working capital hereon seems tricky," JM Financial noted.

Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of Electronics Systems and Design Manufacturing (ESDM) services. It has over three decades of experience in providing conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing, and life cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, electric vehicles (EVs), aerospace, outer-space, strategic electronics, medical, railways, internet of things (IoT), Information Technology (IT), and other segments.The company has 16 advanced manufacturing infrastructures to manufacture high mix and high value products at variable or flexible volumes across all industry verticals. Apart from this, the company also has Service centres in Cochin and Mumbai, catering to Railway, Aerospace, and Industrial Clients.Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities have downgraded Kaynes Tech stock to 'Reduce' from 'Buy' based on three critical factors: Miss on FY26 revenue guidance, Working capital cycle of 179 days, and continued cash burn.