The company reported an operating cash outflow of ₹280 crore at the end of Q2FY27, compared with an outflow of ₹400 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Abhinav Tiwari, senior research analyst at Bonanza, said that Kaynes Technology's sharp decline followed disappointing Q2FY27 results, which missed market expectations across key financial parameters. Higher finance and employee costs further affected profitability, with PAT falling more than 60 per cent in the September quarter.
"Cash flow remains a major concern, with negative free cash flow of around ₹834 crore in H1FY27. Rising debt due to working capital requirements and heavy investments in OSAT and PCB facilities has increased financial pressure. Repeated profit declines over the last three quarters have also raised concerns about management's ability to meet its guidance," the analyst said.
The order book, Tiwari said, remained strong at ₹10,625 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y. The Sanand OSAT and HDI PCB facilities are expected to start generating revenue from Q3FY27. The key concerns are weak execution, margin pressure and poor cash generation rather than demand. At ₹2,744, valuations remain expensive at around 90x annualised H1FY27 EPS.
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.