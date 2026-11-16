Home / Markets / News / Kaynes Technology shares tank 18% as Q2 PAT plunges 65%, margin shrinks

Kaynes Technology shares tank 18% as Q2 PAT plunges 65%, margin shrinks

Kaynes Technology has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39.8 crore in Q2FY27, down 65 per cent from ₹115.7 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Kaynes Technology share price
Kaynes Technology shares tank 18% as Q2 PAT plunges 65%, margin shrinks
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 10:01 AM IST
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Kaynes Technology share price: Shares of Kaynes Technology plunged 10 per cent on Monday to hit the lower circuit after the company reported a 65 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).
 
The stock opened at ₹3,087, its lower price band on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), compared with its previous close of ₹3,430.  
The stock extended its losses after trading resumed following the circuit breaker, falling 18 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹2,744. Kaynes Technology Q2 results 
 
According to an exchange filing, Kaynes Technology reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39.8 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹115.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The sharp decline in profit also fell short of Street expectations. 
 
Revenue, however, grew 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹952.5 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹912.1 crore reported in the year-ago period.
 
Ebitda declined 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹125.6 crore during the quarter, from ₹149.8 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin contracted by 850 bps to 4.2 per cent in Q2FY27, compared with 12.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. Kaynes Technology order book
 
On the operational front, Kaynes Technology's order book stood at ₹10,625.2 crore as of September 30, 2026, registering a 31 per cent increase from ₹8,099.4 crore as of September 30, 2025.
 
The company reported an operating cash outflow of ₹280 crore at the end of Q2FY27, compared with an outflow of ₹400 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Kaynes Technology Q2 results analysis  
Abhinav Tiwari, senior research analyst at Bonanza, said that Kaynes Technology's sharp decline followed disappointing Q2FY27 results, which missed market expectations across key financial parameters. Higher finance and employee costs further affected profitability, with PAT falling more than 60 per cent in the September quarter. "Cash flow remains a major concern, with negative free cash flow of around ₹834 crore in H1FY27. Rising debt due to working capital requirements and heavy investments in OSAT and PCB facilities has increased financial pressure. Repeated profit declines over the last three quarters have also raised concerns about management's ability to meet its guidance," the analyst said. The order book, Tiwari said, remained strong at ₹10,625 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y. The Sanand OSAT and HDI PCB facilities are expected to start generating revenue from Q3FY27. The key concerns are weak execution, margin pressure and poor cash generation rather than demand. At ₹2,744, valuations remain expensive at around 90x annualised H1FY27 EPS. 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
 
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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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