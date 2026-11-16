The stock opened at ₹3,087, its lower price band on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), compared with its previous close of ₹3,430.

The stock extended its losses after trading resumed following the circuit breaker, falling 18 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹2,744. Kaynes Technology Q2 results

According to an exchange filing, Kaynes Technology reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39.8 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹115.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The sharp decline in profit also fell short of Street expectations.

Revenue, however, grew 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹952.5 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹912.1 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Ebitda declined 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹125.6 crore during the quarter, from ₹149.8 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin contracted by 850 bps to 4.2 per cent in Q2FY27, compared with 12.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. Kaynes Technology order book

On the operational front, Kaynes Technology's order book stood at ₹10,625.2 crore as of September 30, 2026, registering a 31 per cent increase from ₹8,099.4 crore as of September 30, 2025.