KEC Int'l: Why Kotak upgraded stock to 'Add' despite 60% fall in a year

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) recently upgraded KEC International shares to 'Add' even as they cut the target price despite a massive 60 per cent decline in the global infrastructure EPC major's stock in a year.

Weak margin performance in the non-T&D segments, slower execution in the water segment due to delayed payments, a seven-month debarment from participating in PGCIL tenders, and execution disruptions in the West Asia amid geopolitical tensions have dented the stock.

However, following KIE's action and a major order win update of ₹1,030 crore across various businesses, KEC International's shares jumped almost 5 per cent in Friday's intraday deals. On BSE, the beaten-down stock hit the day's high of ₹366.50 as against the last closing price of ₹349.85 apiece.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE As of 12.45 PM, the scrip was trading 0.90 per cent higher at ₹353 as against a 1.05 per cent rise in the BSE barometer Sensex to 72,340. What KIE said on KEC International Rising traction in the cables and wires business, along with a strong T&D opportunity pipeline in India, makes KIE bullish on the stock. KIE said that KEC is well positioned to capitalise on India's accelerating transmission capex cycle. The CEA has outlined transmission investments of ₹7.9 trillion over the next decade to facilitate 900 GW+ of non-fossil fuel capacity. Additionally, the recently approved ₹1.86 trillion Green Energy Corridor Phase III program provides further visibility on transmission spending.

Together, the brokerage said these investments should drive a sustained increase in transmission awards, and KEC's execution record makes it a key beneficiary of the domestic transmission buildout. Further, the cables business is entering a multi-year growth phase, with revenue potential expected to reach ₹50 billion over the next 3-4 years, implying a CAGR of 30 per cent, driven by capacity expansion and new product launches. Even though the recovery in West Asia & North Africa regions would be gradual, the product pipeline across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman remains healthy. "Together, these segments provide strong growth visibility beyond domestic T&D and support earnings growth."

Earnings outlook Commenting on the earnings outlook, the domestic brokerage said that near-term pressure on margins will persist, with recovery likely by FY29. "KEC derives ~20-25% of revenues from its transportation and civil segments, both of which continue to operate at weak margins due to time and cost overruns, right-of-way challenges and delayed collection. As a result, we expect execution and margin pressures to persist through 1HFY28," it said in a note dated October 8. It builds in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins of 6 per cent until 1HFY28, followed by a gradual recovery to 7.7 per cent by FY2029, supported by ~75 per cent contribution from the higher-margin T&D and cables segments.

For FY2027, it now factors in revenue growth of 10 per cent, below management’s guidance of 12-15 per cent, reflecting continued uncertainties in the Middle East, and a 6 per cent Ebitda margin due to delays in closing out legacy projects. FY2028 and FY2029 estimates are cut by 11 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, to reflect a slower margin recovery trajectory. Consequently, we reduce our fair value to ₹400 (₹470 earlier), based on 10X 1HFY28E earnings. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.