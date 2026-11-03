KEC International falls 8% as Q2 profit sinks 82%, margins contract sharply

KEC International share price: KEC International shares came under selling pressure in Tuesday's trade after the company reported a weak set of results for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY27).

The stock reversed its previous session's gains, opening 5 per cent lower at ₹331 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The selling pressure extended as the session progressed and the counter fell to a low of ₹321.40, down nearly 8 per cent.

The stock is less than 2 per cent away of its 52-week low of ₹317.25, touched on October 23, 2026.

As of 10 AM, KEC International shares were trading 7.5 per cent lower at ₹322.80, with 3.8 million equities changing hands.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index surged 192 points, or 0.82 per cent to trade at 23,631. KEC International Q2FY27 results KEC International, a Mumbai-based EPC major, has reported an 82 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹30 crore in Q2FY27, compared with a net profit of ₹161 crore posted in the same quarter of the last fiscal year. PAT margin fell sharply to 0.5 per cent in the quarter under review, versus 2.6 per cent in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its revenue slipped by 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,468 crore in Q2FY27, compared with a topline of ₹6,092 crore posted in a year-ago period. Revenue declined Y-o-Y across segments barring Cables.

ALSO READ: BLS Polymers IPO investors gain 65% as shares make strong debut on bourses KEC International: Why did PAT decline in Q2? Ebitda during the September quarter of FY27 stood at ₹271 crore, down from ₹430 crore posted in the same quarter of FY26. Ebitda margin contracted by more than 200 bps on a Y-o-Y basis to 5 per cent, mainly due to higher-than-expected employee cost and other expenses as percentage of sales. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the profit was impacted mainly due to weaker execution, lower-than-expected margins, and higher-than-expected interest cost and tax rate. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The company witnessed a challenging operating environment during the quarter on account of continued geopolitical and supply chain disruptions in the Middle East, Right of Way (RoW) & land acquisition related challenges in India T&D, and calibrated supplies of select projects amid the elevated global cost environment.

KEC International order book Order inflow for Q2FY27 declined 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,230 crore, taking the closing order book to ₹40,000 crore. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said that the company navigated a challenging operating environment during the second quarter on account of continued geopolitical and supply chain disruptions in the Middle East, Right of Way (RoW) & land acquisition related challenges in India T&D and calibrated supplies of select projects amidst the elevated global cost environment. "With an order book and L1 position of around ₹43,500 crore and a tender pipeline exceeding ₹2 trillion, we are confident of an improved performance in the coming quarters,” he said.