KEC International jumps 8% on ₹2,518-cr new orders; Axis expects flat Q4

KEC International share price: Shares of KEC International, an infrastructure EPC company, surged over 8 per cent to hit a high of ₹616.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company revealed that it has received multiple new orders worth ₹2,518 crore across various businesses.

The company's total market capitalisation jumped to ₹15,766 crore, up ₹656.18 crore from ₹15,109.51 crore on Wednesday. Its 52-week high was ₹947, and its 52-week low was ₹501.

According to an exchange filing, the RPG Group company has secured new orders of Rs. 2,518 crores across various businesses.

The company's civil business has secured its largest-ever Commercial Real Estate order from a leading real estate developer in Western India.

In the transportation business, it has secured an order in a joint venture (JV) in the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under ‘Kavach’ in India.

The company has secured multiple Transmission & Distribution (T&D) orders, including 400/132/66 kV transmission lines in Africa, additional transmission lines and substation projects in international markets, supply of towers in Europe and the Americas, and provision of hardware and poles in the Americas, according to the company’s exchange filing.