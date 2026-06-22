Kirloskar Oil Engines shares zoom 20% to hit record high on HyperNext order

Kirloskar Oil Engines share price today: Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines surged 20 per cent on Monday, hitting the upper circuit and a fresh 52-week high after the company secured a significant order from HyperNext. The stock opened on a firm note, up 10 per cent at ₹2,200 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and climbed to a record high of ₹2,389.80.

Kirloskar Oil Engines, a constituent of the Nifty 500 index, operates in the compressors, pumps and diesel engines segment.

According to NSE data, Kirloskar Oil Engines was among the top 10 most actively traded stocks in the morning deals, with volumes witnessing a sharp spike. Around 1.7 million shares changed hands on the NSE, compared with the previous session's traded volume of 343,321 shares.

Kirloskar Oil Engines wins order In an exchange filing, the company announced a significant order from HyperNext, a next-generation digital infrastructure company focused on delivering hyperscale-ready, AI-enabled data centre solutions. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The order comprises 192 MW, 96 units of KOEL's 2500 kVA Optiprim Dual Core power systems, representing one of the largest deployments of high-capacity power systems for hyperscale data centres in India. Kirloskar Oil Engines stock: Motilal Oswal hikes target Post order win, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised the target price to ₹2,350, up from the previous target of ₹1,900. However, the current target price is below today's CMP.

The brokerage said the order highlights rising demand for the company's high-horsepower (HHP) products and validates its growing presence in the data centre segment. The brokerage expects Kirloskar Oil Engines' ongoing capex (₹7 billion announced in FY25) and upcoming capex (₹14 billion announced in May 2026) to enable the company to continue to participate in high-growth opportunities in the DC market, along with non-HHP products. The brokerage also expects industrial segment growth to get a boost from deliveries of large orders over the next two years, which can more than offset any weakness in the segment due to overall weak construction activity.