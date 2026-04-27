Kirloskar Pneumatic Company zooms 13% on posting Q4 results; PAT up 79%

“We have delivered another strong year of financial performance, building on the solid foundation established over the past several years. Despite uncertainties in the current environment, we remain confident in sustaining our growth momentum into the upcoming financial year,” said Aman Kirloskar, managing director, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company.

Meanwhile, the company’s order book stood around ₹1,863 crore as on April 1, 2026, which is 15 per cent higher than at the beginning of the year (₹1,624 crore as on April 1, 2025). The company recorded its highest-ever order inflow, surpassing ₹2,000 crore in FY26.

The board recommended a final dividend of 425 per cent (₹8.50 per equity share) for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.