KMEW surges 25% in 2 days; what's driving this microcap dredging stock?

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works share price

Shares of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) moved higher by 17 per cent to Rs 2,189.95 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the microcap dredging company has zoomed 25 per cent.

KMEW is engaged in the business of providing Dredging Services, Owning, Chartering/Hiring along with manning, operation and technical maintenance of Marine Crafts, Repairs, Refitting and Maintenance of Marine Crafts and Marine Infrastructure and allied works in India.

The stock price of KMEW has recovered 73 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 1,265 touched on April 7, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,483.05 on December 5, 2024. Currently, KMEW’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,326 crore.

Why did KMEW stock soar 25% in 2 days? On September 9, 2025, KMEW informed that the company received a work order from Deendayal Port Authority for Dredging in Approach Channel, Turning Circle, Berth Pockets surrounding of Landing Pontoon, etc. for maintaining 6.8m BCD from the existing dredged level at Ghogha Ro-Ro Terminal -Gujarat. The work order shall be executed over a period of 12 months and is valued at ₹47.59 crore inclusive of GST, the company said. The initial capital dredging work is to be carried out in the approach channel and turning circle from the existing level up to the designed depth of 6.8m BCD within the first three months and is valued at 60 per cent of the contract value. The maintenance dredging is to be carried out for balance 9 months and will generate revenue of 40 per cent of the contract value.

Sector/company outlook The Owning, Operating, and Chartering of Port Ancillary Crafts Market in India is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.66 per cent from 2025-29, driven by key factors such as advancements in vessel technology, government investments in port infrastructure, and the rising need for specialized vessels. Technological innovations in vessel design are improving efficiency, safety, and operational costs, while government initiatives like the Sagarmala Project are modernizing port facilities and increasing demand for advanced support vessels. A notable driver is the growth of the tugboat segment, reflecting the need for powerful and versatile vessels to handle larger ships and more complex port operations. This indicates a thriving maritime industry in India and a continued expansion of the ancillary crafts market, KMEW said in its FY25 annual report.

The Green Shipping and move to Net Zero Shipping is now getting lot of national and international attention with the Government of India (GOI) setting up National Hydrogen Mission and a committee under Cochin Shipyard for taking advantage of such changes under Atmanirbhar Bharat. All Major Ports of India are mandated to call for tenders of Green Tugs under Green Tug Transition Program (GTTP) for a period of 15 years. Authorities such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Deendayal Port, Paradip Port, V.O. Chidambaranar Port, New Mangalore Port, Visakhapatnam Port have floated tenders for Green Tug. KMEW is very keen to participate in such tenders with a view of sustainable business of 15 years. This gives KMEW a sustainable growth and opportunity and make the company a part of the Government’s initiative towards Green energy, the company said.