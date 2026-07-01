Knack Packaging IPO opens; check price band, GMP, review, other key details

Knack Packaging IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of packaging solutions provider The initial public offering (IPO) of packaging solutions provider Knack Packaging opens for public subscription today, July 1, 2026. Through the share sale, the company aims to raise ₹439.50 crore from the offering, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS).

Ahead of the public issue, the company raised ₹131.2 crore from anchor investors in a bidding process concluded on June 30, 2026. Investors participating in the anchor book include Bank of India Investment Managers, ITI Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, JM Financial Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance Company, Axis New Opportunities AIF – Series II, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, Sundaram Alternative Investment Trust, Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund, Gagandeep Credit Capital, and Aionios Alpha Fund.

Knack Packaging IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 2.24 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹380 crore and an offer for sale of up to 35 lakh equity shares worth ₹59.50 crore by existing promoters. The promoters participating in the OFS include Alpesh Tulsibhai Patel, Pravinkumar Ambalal Patel, Rashminbhai Tulsibhai Patel, Tulsibhai Keshavlal Patel, Patel Kamlesh Ambalal, Dharmisthaben Pravinbhai Patel, Shital Alpesh Patel, and Divyaben Rashminkumar Patel. Knack Packaging IPO price band, lot size At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor will need to invest ₹14,960 for one lot, while applying for the maximum permissible 13 lots or 1,144 shares will require an investment of ₹1,94,480. READ | How Mukesh Ambani built Project Jupiter to launch India's biggest IPO The issue has been priced in the range of ₹161-170 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 88 shares and in multiples thereof.At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor will need to invest ₹14,960 for one lot, while applying for the maximum permissible 13 lots or 1,144 shares will require an investment of ₹1,94,480.

Knack Packaging IPO GMP Grey market sentiment remained positive ahead of the opening of the public issue. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, Knack Packaging's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹193 apiece, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹23, or 13.53 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price of ₹170. Knack Packaging IPO review READ MORE Brokerages remain bullish on Knack Packaging and have broadly recommended subscribing to the issue from a long-term investment perspective, citing the company's strong market position, healthy financial performance, expansion plans, and favourable industry outlook. Knack Packaging IPO timeline The public issue will close on July 3, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 6, while the company's shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on July 8, 2026.