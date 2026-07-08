Knack Packaging shares list at 10% premium; should investors book profit?

Knack Packaging Share Price: Shares of packaging solutions provider Knack Packaging made a positive debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, after the company raised ₹380 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The stock listed at ₹188 apiece on the NSE, a premium of ₹18, or 10.59 per cent, over the IPO issue price of ₹170 per share.

On the BSE, the shares opened at ₹186, up ₹16, or 9.41 per cent, from the issue price.

Should you book profit? Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, advised investors who have received allotment to continue holding the stock for further upside while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹175 to manage downside risk. Fresh investors, Nyati said, should consider entering on dips after monitoring the company's upcoming quarterly performance. The listing outperformed grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, Knack Packaging's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹179 apiece, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹9, or 5.29 per cent, over the issue price of ₹170, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

"The company is backed by strong fundamentals, including healthy revenue growth, improving profitability, high ROE and ROCE, and robust operating margins. Its reasonable valuation and fully integrated manufacturing capabilities provide a competitive advantage. However, investors should keep an eye on customer concentration risk and the successful execution of its new manufacturing facility, which will be crucial for future growth," said Nyati. ALSO READ: Kusumgar IPO opens on July 8; GMP up 40%; should you bet your money? Knack Packaging IPO details Knack Packaging IPO comprised a fresh issue of 22.4 million equity shares aggregating to ₹380 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3.5 million equity shares worth ₹59.50 crore by existing promoters.

The issue was priced in the band of ₹161-170 per share, with a minimum application lot of 88 shares. It was open for subscription from July 1 to July 3, 2026. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received a strong response from investors, with the issue subscribed 83.33 times overall. Investors bid for 1,58,02,78,040 equity shares against the 1,89,64,018 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 154.34 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 139.81 times. The retail investors' quota was subscribed 20.07 times. ALSO READ: Jefferies calls NSE IPO the final piece in India's exchange troika MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) was the registrar to the issue. Systematix Corporate Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and Pantomath Capital Advisors acted as the book-running lead managers.