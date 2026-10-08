Knowledge Marine rallies 12% in four days, hits new peak in weak market

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) share price movement

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) share price hit a new high of ₹3,304.60, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.53 per cent at 71,527 at 02:51 PM.

The stock price of the dredging company quoted higher for the fourth straight day, surging 12 per cent during the period. Further, thus far in calendar year 2026, KMEW’s share price zoomed 70 per cent, compared to a 16 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving KMEW stock price?

On September 19, 2026, KMEW said it secured its third Green Tug contract from Mumbai Port Authority, one of India's major ports. The contract, valued at approximately ₹279.33 crore (including taxes), involves the construction and hiring of a battery-operated Green Tug for a tenure of 15 years.

With this order, KMEW further strengthened its presence in India's emerging Green Tug segment, having won three Green Tug contracts awarded by Major Ports within a relatively short period. These contracts represent the company's growing portfolio of next-generation marine assets with long-term operating commitments. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex plunges 1,177, Nifty at 22,216 in closing auction session KMEW is in the business of dredging, shipbuilding, owning and operating of Marine Crafts and Marine Infrastructure. The company provides multiple solutions of marine engineering including dredging at various ports, shipbuilding of vessels from 10 mtrs to 120 mtrs, owning, chartering and operating ancillary crafts such as pilot boats, work boats, accommodation boats, conventional, hybrid and GTTP tugs, survey boats, speed patrol boats and mooring boats.

The company has a multi-million order book from esteemed clients. The clientele includes Ministry of External Affairs, Kolkata Port Authority, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Deendayal Port Authority, Paradip Port Authority and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Meanwhile, KMEW’s profitability continues to remain healthy with PBILDT margin sustaining 38 per cent in the last two years and profit after tax (PAT) margin over 20 per cent in the last five years, indicating operational efficiency. According to CARE Ratings, KMEW's high profitability is attributable to its in-house repair, maintenance capabilities, and execution of higher margin dredging contracts in recent years, which limit costs and maintenance time, and superior utilisation of fleet.

As on March 31, 2026, the total unexecuted order book position stood at over ₹1,400 crore, providing medium-term revenue visibility. Presence of strong counterparties and a healthy execution track record mitigate risks to an extent. Going forward, CareEdge Ratings expects profit before interest, lease rental, depreciation, and taxation (PBILDT) margin to sustain over 35 per cent p.a. with increasing order book. Further, the domestic maritime industry is expected to record healthy growth in the medium term, supported by the Government of India’s initiative including Sagarmala Project, Jal Marg Vikas Project, and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which aim to enhance port capacity and develop and strengthen inland waterways, supporting growth in demand for dredging and chartering of port ancillary crafts.