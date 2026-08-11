Kolte-Patil shares zoom 19% to hit fresh 52-wk high after Q1 turnaround

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd.’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday as the counter gained nearly 19 per cent after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

As of 10:04 AM, the company’s share price was trading 16.51 per cent higher at ₹538 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 24,487.70. Intraday, the stock gained 18.89 per cent to hit a new 52-week high of ₹549.

Kolte Patil Developers' net profit was ₹146.3 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of ₹17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s revenue stood at ₹919.5 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹82.4 crore in the year-ago period

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that Kolte-Patil has been trending higher in a higher-high, higher-low structure while holding strong above its long-term as well as short-term moving averages. At the current juncture, the stock is trading on the verge of a fresh breakout from its all-time high levels, backed by healthy volume buildup. A decisive close above ₹580 could trigger strong momentum, opening the door for targets toward ₹625 and higher in the near term. Momentum indicators like the RSI are also hovering in bullish territory, favouring further upside. “On the downside, any corrective dips toward the ₹460–₹440 spot zone should be viewed as a favourable buying opportunity,” he added.