Valuations favour private banks over PSBs: Kotak Institutional Equities

Best bank stocks to invest in India now

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities is betting on private sector banks over public sector peers, citing relatively better valuation comfort and a more favourable risk-reward scenario in the current market environment.

In a recent report, the brokerage said that while the public sector banks (PSBs) have seen a strong rerating over the past few years, much of the optimism is now priced in.

“PSU banks are marginally above the historical average, compressing the valuation premium to levels closer to that of FY10 (financial year 2009-2010). Given the macro uncertainties, public banks would find it challenging to replicate the recent outperformance, limiting further upside from current levels,” it said.

The brokerage added that though the earnings momentum could remain healthy, it may not be sufficient to drive another leg of rerating. In contrast, private banks, it said, offer a more balanced investment opportunity with reasonable valuations and scope for earnings recovery. Pointing out that several large private lenders are emerging from a phase of slower growth and margin pressures, which could set the stage for gradual improvement. “We see better risk-reward in select private sector banks, where valuations provide comfort and earnings growth is likely to be more sustainable,” the brokerage said. ALSO READ: Nifty PSU Bank index soars over 3%; Canara, UBI, BOI rally up to 5% “We see better risk-reward in select private sector banks, where valuations provide comfort and earnings growth is likely to be more sustainable,” the brokerage said.

Preference for private banks The brokerage’s preference for private sector banks is underpinned by expectations that the pack may see stronger liability franchises, better asset quality metrics, and superior return ratios over the medium term. While PSBs have shown marked improvement in asset quality and profitability, analysts at Kotak Equities believe structural challenges such as lower pricing power and higher sensitivity to systemic liquidity remain. “Nationalized banks have reported consistently lower slippages alongside a steady decline in non-performing asset (NPA) ratios, pushing net NPAs to negligible levels and broadly in-line with private peers. This has reduced incremental provisioning, supporting return on asset (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) expansion,” the brokerage said. ALSO READ: HDFC Bank chief's exit baffles investors, wipes $7 bn off market value “Nationalized banks have reported consistently lower slippages alongside a steady decline in non-performing asset (NPA) ratios, pushing net NPAs to negligible levels and broadly in-line with private peers. This has reduced incremental provisioning, supporting return on asset (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) expansion,” the brokerage said.

However, amid a narrowing cost-of-funds advantage and excess deposit buffers gradually exhausting, sustaining current loan yields or loan growth may become more challenging for PSBs. This, the brokerage said, is likely to result in either lower steady-state RoEs or a moderation in growth. Nonetheless, analysts noted that several PSBs can operate at materially lower steady-state RoEs than private banks and still compete effectively. “This willingness to accept lower RoE thresholds enhances their pricing flexibility and poses a structural competitive threat to private banks,” it pointed out. ALSO READ: Finance at its core is a people business, says RBI Deputy Governor “This willingness to accept lower RoE thresholds enhances their pricing flexibility and poses a structural competitive threat to private banks,” it pointed out.

Investment strategy As a strategy, Kotak Institutional Equities said investors should remain selective and prefer banks with consistent execution, strong liability franchises, and better return metrics. While the brokerage expects similar returns in large banks (Axis, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank), it likes Bandhan Bank, DCB Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Ujjivan SFB among mid/small banks. “Among PSU banks, we do not expect any meaningful outperformance from SBI hereon,” it said. ALSO READ: Sensex Index Explained: Ways Investors Gain Market Exposure “Among PSU banks, we do not expect any meaningful outperformance from SBI hereon,” it said. Key risks to monitor That said, Kotak Institutional Equities highlighted that sector-wide risks include potential moderation in credit growth, pressure on net interest margins due to deposit repricing, and evolving liquidity conditions.