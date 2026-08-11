Kotak Securities’ top trading bets: Narayana Hrudayalaya, Mrs Bectors Food

Disclaimer: This article is written by Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Narayana Hrudayalaya

Rating: Add

CMP: ₹1,841

Fair value: ₹2,220

Resistance: ₹1920-1980 ; Support: ₹1800-1750

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Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of India’s leading hospital chains, with a strong legacy in cardiac care and a growing presence across multi-specialty and tertiary/quaternary healthcare. Its India business is the core earnings driver, comprising hospitals and heart centres across Bengaluru, Kolkata, eastern, northern and western India. The company also operates an integrated care platform through clinics and insurance, while its international presence spans Health City Cayman Islands and the recently acquired Practice Plus Group (PPG) in the UK. As of June 2026, Narayana had 55 healthcare facilities with nearly 6,000 operational beds globally.

The India hospitals business remains the key growth engine. Its strong cardiac franchise, improving case mix and increasing contribution from higher-value specialties provide room for sustained improvement in revenue per patient. In FY26, India hospital revenue grew 10 per cent, while Ebitda grew much faster, leading to a meaningful improvement in margins. Higher realisations, better payor mix and disciplined cost management were the key drivers. Cardiac sciences and medicine/GI remain the largest specialty segments, while oncology, renal, neuro and orthopaedics provide further diversification. The near-to-medium-term growth runway is supported by capacity expansion in core markets, which should reduce execution risk. Narayana plans to add substantial beds across Bengaluru, Kolkata and Raipur, with several projects already progressing. This expansion should allow the company to capture increasing demand while leveraging its established brand and clinical capabilities.

Internationally, Cayman continues to perform well, supported by the ramp-up of Camana Bay and growth in the insurance business. The UK acquisition of PPG adds scale and diversification, although integration and margin improvement remain important monitorables. PPG currently operates at lower margins than the India business, providing scope for improvement through better case mix and a higher contribution from private patients. Key ratios remain encouraging: India hospital Ebitda margins have moved above 20 per cent, while consolidated profitability remains healthy. However, leverage has increased following the UK acquisition and ongoing capex, making balance-sheet discipline an important factor to monitor. Q1FY27 consolidated net debt-to-equity stood at 0.42x

We remain positive on Narayana Hrudayalaya, led by strong India hospital fundamentals, improving case/payor mix and a visible bed expansion pipeline. The key risks are higher leverage, insurance losses and execution of the UK acquisition. We retain Add with a Fair Value of ₹2,220, as the India business remains structurally attractive while international operations provide additional upside if margins improve. Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Rating: Buy CMP: ₹224 Fair value: ₹270 Resistance: ₹240-245; Support: ₹220-215 Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd is one of India's leading packaged food companies, operating in the biscuit, bakery, and institutional QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) supply segments. Bectors food reported strong performance in Q1 driven by double-digit volume growth in its core biscuit (Cremica) and bakery (English Oven) segment. Overall, the company reported PAT of ₹38.6 cr (+24.1 per cent Y-o-Y) which is a multi-quarter high for Q1 and also ahead of our expectation. Project IMPACT helped improve margins in the quarter. Operations and distribution reached east and west part of India. The Biscuit Division (Cremica + Exports): Following a flat second half in FY26 due to West Asian shipping delays, domestic biscuit volumes rebounded into double-digit growth territory. Revenue rose 15.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹325 crore. Domestic volume demand rebounded well despite aggressive pricing moves by low-cost local manufacturers in North India. U.S. export channels also returned to a growth trajectory. The expansion of direct distribution loops into Tier-2/3 geographies and quick-commerce integrations (Blinkit, Zepto) provided strong baseline volume support. The Bakery Division (English Oven + Institutional/QSR): The premium bakery segment resumed its trajectory toward mid-teens growth. Revenue improved 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹215 crore. Premium bakery products continued expanding into new geographic clusters and urban modern trade. Higher penetration in urban modern trade and institutional QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) supply chains reinforced its pricing power and product mix.