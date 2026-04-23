KP Energy surges 8% on CERC nod for inter-state electricity trading licence

KP Energy shares jumped 7.7 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹381 per share. At 12:01 PM, KP Energy’s share price was trading 3.68 per cent higher at ₹366.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.92 per cent at 77,797.35.

The stock was in demand after the company received an inter-state electricity trading licence from the Central Electricity Regulation Commission (CERC), expanding access to nationwide power markets.

KP Energy Limited has received an Inter-State Electricity Trading Licence (Category V) from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), enabling the company to trade electricity across state boundaries and participate in national power markets.

This approval enabled the company to undertake electricity trading across state boundaries and participate in nationwide power markets, thereby strengthening its market reach and trading capabilities. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The licence authorises KP Energy to align power sales with demand dynamics across regions, engage with a broader customer base — including utilities and commercial and industrial consumers — and participate in exchange-led and short-term markets, alongside its existing long-term contracting arrangements. "The inter-state electricity trading licence marks a significant milestone for KP Energy as we expand our capabilities in the power markets. It enhances our flexibility in power sales, enables better realisations through market-linked mechanisms, and supports our strategy of building a more integrated renewable energy platform," said Dr. Faruk G. Patel, founding promoter and managing director, KP Energy.