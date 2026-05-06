KPI Green Energy jumps 11% after Q4 profit rockets 49%; dividend declared

KPI Green Energy share price today: Shares of KPI Green Energy surged more than 11 per cent in intraday trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today after the company announced its Q4 FY26 results, with consolidated profit after tax rising 49 per cent year-on-year. KPI Green Energy shares hit a high of ₹507.30.

As of 1:20 PM, the shares of the Gujarat-based renewable power player were up 6.3 per cent at ₹484.50. More than 11 million shares of the firm changed hands on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was trading higher by 42 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 24,078.

KPI Green Energy shares have outperformed the broader market in terms of returns over the past year. In just one month, the stock has climbed as much as 24 per cent, but remained flat so far in 2026. Over the same period, the NSE Nifty has gained nearly 5 per cent but declined 8 per cent on Y-T-D basis. The scrip has rallied 28 per cent over the past year, compared with a 1.2 per cent decline in the benchmark index. KPI Green Energy Q4 results In the March quarter of FY26, the company reported an increase of 49 per cent in its In the March quarter of FY26, the company reported an increase of 49 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹155 crore . The company earned a profit of ₹104 crore in the correspondingly period of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations grew by 40 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹796 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹569 a year ago. The total income stood at ₹810 crore. Ebitda for the January to March quarter jumped 80 per cent to ₹305 crore from ₹169 crore last year. Ebitda margins expanding to 38 per cent in the reporting quarter from 29 per cent in the same quarter of the last year. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE KPI Green Energy targets 10+ GW by 2030 For the entire FY26, KPI Green Energy clocked a profit of ₹509 crore, up 57 per cent from ₹325 crore in FY25. Its FY26 revenue stood at ₹2,696 crore as against ₹1,735 crore in FY25.