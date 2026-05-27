KSH International soars 13% on heavy volumes; zooms 123% in 3 months

KSH International share price

Share price of KSH International hit a new high of ₹834.55, surging 13 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volumes.

In the past two trading days, stock price of the manufacturer and exporter of specialized magnet winding wires company has zoomed 20 per cent after it reported strong earnings for the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

In the past three months, the market price of KSH International has more-than-doubled or up 123 per cent from ₹373.55. Currently, the stock quotes 117 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹384 per share. It has bounced back 153 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹330.15 touched on January 13, 2026. KSH International made its stock market debut on December 23, 2025.

CHECK Q4 Results Today At 02:21 PM; the stock was trading 11 per cent higher at ₹822.85, as compared to 0.12 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over four-fold, with a combined 2.75 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. KSH International – Q4 results, outlook KSH International is India’s third-largest manufacturer in terms of production capacity in FY25, and largest exporter of magnet winding wires in terms of revenues in FY25. KSH provides ultra precision special and standard magnet winding wires to OEMs across power, renewables, railways, motors for EVs and ICE, motors for industrial, home appliances, compressors for air conditioning and refrigeration.

KSH reported a very strong Q4FY26 performance with revenue and profit after tax (PAT) growth of 2 times and 1.9 times YoY, driven by robust volume growth, a sharp ramp-up in specialised winding wires, and strong export traction. FY26 revenue was ₹3,107 crore, up 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while EBITDA and PAT grew 58 per cent and 63 per cent YoY, respectively. Notably, exports grew 92 per cent/39 per cent in Q4/FY26, respectively. KSH reported volume growth of 29 per cent YoY in Q4FY26 and 21 per cent YoY in FY26, aided by an uptick in exports and strong momentum in specialised winding wire demand.

With additional capacity available, the management saw increased demand for KSH’s export products, both from new countries and new transformer OEM customers in existing markets. The company also signed up a number of new domestic OEM customers for its standard wire products. “We enter FY27 with good momentum on the back of strong execution across several key strategic and operational focus areas in Q4 and FY26. These key strategic pillars include planned capacity expansion to address a robust demand environment, strengthening of our balance sheet, diversifying the business to leverage new growth markets, expanding our sustainability initiatives, and leveraging ultra-precision technology to deliver quality engineering to a global customer base,” Rajesh K. Hegde, Managing Director of KSH International said.

ICICI Securities sees more upside in KSH International In Q4, KSH’s winding wires contributed revenue of ₹700 crore (a 2x YoY jump). These products cater to high-voltage transformers, HVDC transformers, and industrial applications, where entry barriers remain high due to long qualification cycles and stringent OEM approvals. Notably, KSH is aptly positioned in terms of approvals and could benefit from the strong traction in specialised wires. Export revenue grew 92 per cent YoY in Q4FY26 and 39 per cent YoY in FY26, aided by new customer additions and expansion into new geographies. Management sees strong demand from OEMs globally, amid power grid upgrades, renewable integration and AI data-centre-led growth, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the result update.