KV Ramana Murty takes charge; Sebi gets its fourth whole-time member

KVR Murty, former additional controller general of defence accounts, on Wednesday assumed charge as a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Murty had earlier served as a part-time member on Sebi’s board as a government nominee. He has also been associated with the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and served on the councils of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), and the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of India (ICMAI).

He previously held the position of Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, where he oversaw e-governance initiatives and policy formulation.