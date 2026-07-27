L&T Q1 preview: Slower execution to keep revenue flat; profit may rise 12%

L&T’s top line is likely to see single-digit growth on a year-on-year basis due to elevated costs and macroeconomic headwinds.

Analysts expect Larsen & Toubro to report a net profit of ₹3,835 crore for Q1FY27, up 6 per cent year-on-year but down 28.5 per cent sequentially. The brokerage estimates Ebitda at ₹6,250 crore, reflecting a 1.1 per cent year-on-year decline and a 27.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter drop, indicating pressure on operating performance during the quarter.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects the company's consolidated revenue to grow 1 per cent year-on-year, to ₹64,335 crore. On a quarterly basis, however, the brokerage expects the revenue to fall 22.3 per cent. MOFSL has maintained its 'Buy' recommendation for the stock.

Kotak Institutional Equities

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, L&T Core EPC revenue is expected to grow 6 per cent y-o-y due to West Asia-linked disruptions. However, most the brokerage added that West Asia project sites are continuing execution using existing inventories, limiting the overall impact

The brokerage expects L&T to deliver a 9.1 per cent revenue growth y-o-y to ₹69,500 crore. On a sequential basis, the company's top line is expected to fall 16 per cent.

L&T's adjusted PAT is expected to register a double-digit growth of 12.6 per cent on a y-o-y basis and a decline of 22.5 per cent sequentially. The brokerage expects L&T to report Ebitda of ₹6,746 crore for Q1FY27, reflecting 6.8 per cent year-on-year growth. However, on a sequential basis, Ebitda is projected to decline 21.6 per cent, indicating softer operating performance compared with the previous quarter.