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L&T Technology Services eyes stronger H2FY27 growth after Q2 earnings beat

L&T Technology Services expects stronger growth in the second half of FY27, supported by large-deal ramp-ups, AI-led projects and operational efficiencies after a Q2 earnings beat

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The company delivered a healthy September-quarter performance, with revenue rising 2.7 per cent sequentially on a constant-currency basis, comfortably beating consensus estimates
Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 5:36 PM IST
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Engineering research and development (ER&D) major L&T Technology Services delivered a better-than-expected performance, beating estimates on both revenue and margins. Barring the technology vertical, which reported a marginal drop in revenue on a sequential basis, its other verticals – sustainability and mobility – offset the decline with strong growth. The margin performance also beat estimates, riding on deal ramp-ups and operational efficiencies. Brokerages have increased their earnings estimates on a strong outlook for the second half of FY27 and margin performance.
 
At the current price (₹3,948), the software major is trading at 22 times its FY28 earnings estimates.
 
The company delivered a healthy September-quarter performance, with revenue rising 2.7 per cent sequentially on a constant-currency basis, comfortably beating consensus estimates. Sustainability, the largest vertical, accounting for 38 per cent of revenue, grew the most, registering 4.8 per cent growth. The vertical is powered by energy transition, data centres, robotics and industrial automation.
 
Despite the weakness in the European market, the mobility segment sustained its growth momentum with a rise of 2.3 per cent. The growth in the mobility segment, which accounts for 32 per cent of revenue, was boosted by aerospace, rail and North American automobile markets.
 
The technology vertical continues to be a drag as delays in medical devices and life sciences (MedTech programme) negated the strength in semiconductors and AI infrastructure. There are expectations that a recovery could start from Q4FY27.
 
What should sustain growth going ahead are new deals. The total contract value of large deals stood at $203 million, with over 50 per cent being AI-led projects. Annualised revenue from engineering intelligence-led solutions reached $120 million (9.5 per cent of revenue), highlighting growing traction in AI-led engineering services.
 
The company expects stronger H2FY27 revenue growth, driven by large-deal ramp-ups, a healthy pipeline and improving regional opportunities, with H2 performance expected to surpass H1.
 
After a strong H1 performance and healthy deal wins, PL Research has raised its FY27/FY28 revenue growth estimates in constant currency to 3 per cent from 2.7 per cent earlier and to 8 per cent from 7.6 per cent, respectively. Though analysts led by Pritesh Thakkar of the brokerage are positive on the outlook, they have a hold rating with a target price of ₹3,390, as current valuations capture all positives, providing limited upside.
 
The operating profit margin performance was also above estimates, registering a 60-basis-point expansion on a sequential basis to 16.3 per cent on the back of growth and operational efficiencies, coupled with deal ramp-ups. Margins in the sustainability segment led with gains of 130 basis points. The company expects margins to remain around the mid-16 per cent level despite a 50-80-basis-point impact from wage increases in the December quarter.
 
Kunal Bajaj and Rushil Katiyar of Choice Equity Broking remain constructive on the medium-term positioning of the company and have marginally raised their FY27/FY28 revenue and earnings per share estimates by 2-3 per cent, reflecting stronger-than-expected Q2 execution, better H2 growth visibility and sustained margins in the mid-16 per cent range. The brokerage has an add rating with a target price of ₹3,850.
 
   

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Topics :L&T L&T Technology ServicesQ2 resultsStock Analysis

First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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