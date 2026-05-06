Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) slipped 4 per cent to ₹3,900 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade as analysts flagged concerns of the near term execution challenges.

However, in the past one month, L&T has outperformed the market by gaining 5.6 per cent, as against 4.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock has declined 5 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

During the quarter, L&T saw consolidated order inflow of ₹89,772 crore, securing orders across sectors. They included commercial and residential buildings, roads and runways, urban transport, transmission and distribution and the hydrocarbon onshore businesses. The group’s consolidated order book as on March 31, 2026, stood at ₹7.4 trillion, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 28 per cent. International orders constituted 52 per cent of the overall order book.

For FY27, management has guided for order inflow growth of 10–12 per cent and revenue growth of 10–12 per cent. Under company next 5-year plan (Lakshya’31 Strategy), L&T targets order inflow compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10–12 per cent, revenue CAGR of 12–15 per cent, and ROE of 16–17 per cent, driven largely by core EPC businesses, the brokerage firm said.

L&T’s performance continues to reflect strong ordering momentum and healthy execution, with a robust ₹7.4 trillion order book providing multi-year visibility. However, Q4 execution was impacted by ₹5,000 crore revenue slippage due to supply chain disruptions in the Middle East and delays in water projects, indicating near-term execution headwinds, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Overall, despite near term execution challenges L&T remains well-positioned to benefit from strong domestic capex, Middle East opportunities, and global energy transition, supported by a large bid pipeline (~₹17.8 trillion) and strategic investments, ICICI Securities said.

Despite the disruption due to the West Asia crisis, prospect pipeline is strong at ₹17.8 trillion for FY27 vs. ₹19 trillion for FY26. L&T has outlined investments across new-age areas in its strategic plan of Lakshya 2031 to be future ready, which we believe may be return dilutive in near term, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said.

The brokerage firm revised its estimates to factor in expected divestment of Hyderabad Metro and Nabha power by Q1FY27 and lower order inflows and execution for FY27, along with a stronger recovery in FY28 in the Middle East for reconstruction-led demand.