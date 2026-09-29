Landmark Cars surges 12% on huge volume in weak market; here's why

Landmark Cars share price movement

Landmark Cars' share price surged 12 per cent to ₹535.80 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after the company said it expanded footprints by adding a BYD facility in Noida and a Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) showroom in Kolkata.

At 10:08 AM, Landmark Cars quoted 11 per cent higher at ₹529, compared to a 0.87 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 3.9 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹674.70 on October 15, 2025.

About Landmark Cars Landmark Cars is one of the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, M&M, KIA, MG Motors and Citroën. The company also caters to the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland in India. It has a presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of preowned passenger vehicles and facilitation of third-party financial and insurance products. What’s driving Landmark Cars stock price? Landmark Cars is adding a BYD Facility in Noida and a M&M showroom at EM Bypass, Kolkata, West Bengal, the company said.

Landmark Cars is BYD’s largest retail and service partner in India, and the new facility in Noida further expands its network with the brand. Similarly, the new M&M location in Kolkata helps to strengthen the company’s presence with M&M in the region. These additions align with Landmark Cars' long-term strategy to deepen engagement with existing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners and strengthen its presence across key geographies. Landmark Cars said the company’s electric vehicle (EV) portfolio contributed around 30 per cent of new car sales revenue in June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), with BYD and M&M among the leading EV brands within company’s portfolio. With these additions, Landmark Cars will have 12 outlets for M&M and 11 outlets for BYD, bringing the total count to 143 outlets across India.