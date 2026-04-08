Larsen & Toubro shares jump 8% in trade; what's driving investor interest?

Over two weeks ago, L&T, in a media interaction, had said that it derives more than 35 per cent of its revenue from the Middle East region. Following the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions, it had flagged logistics and supply chain disruptions as key challenges, warning of potential revenue risks if the situation persists.

READ | Petronet LNG share price rises 9% on bourses amid Iran-US ceasefire deal However, the company does not see any immediate impact on revenues, as the 5 per cent of projects where work has been stalled do not contribute significantly to the topline, said Subramanian Sarma, its deputy managing director.

He added that if the logistical issue does not get resolved in three months, there can be an impact through revenue deferment. Sarma also informed that none of its sites have faced any attack and all its staff and workers in the Middle East are safe.

L&T on March 21, 2026, reported that 95 per cent of its 100+ project sites in West Asia remain operational despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, with only 5 per cent temporarily paused near conflict zones.