Larsen & Toubro falls 22% since West Asia war; here's what analyst suggests

The stock's 52-week high was at ₹4,440, and its 52-week low was at ₹2,965 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹4.56 trillion.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The company derives more than 35 per cent of its revenue from the Middle East region. Following US and Israel’s strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions, it flagged logistics and supply chain disruptions as key challenges, warning of potential revenue risks if the situation persists.

However, L&T does not see any immediate impact on revenues, as the 5 per cent of projects where work has been stalled do not contribute significantly to the topline, Subramanian Sarma, its deputy managing director, said over the weekend.

He added that if the logistical issue do not get resolved in three months, there can be an impact through revenue deferment.