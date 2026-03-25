Larsen & Toubro shares jump 4% on securing significant Assam water project

Larsen & Toubro share price today: Shares of Larsen & Toubro, an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, rose nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday, March 25, to hit an intraday high of ₹3,652.9 on the NSE. This comes after the company said that it has secured a significant order for its water and effluent treatment (WET) business from the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewage Board for a water management project in Assam.

Around 02:25 PM, L&T stock was trading at ₹3,642, up 3.6 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹3,516.80. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,316.75 levels, up 404 points or 1.76 per cent.

The stock's 52-week high was at ₹4,440, and its 52-week low was at ₹3,165.20 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹5 trillion. According to the company, the project aims to deliver 24X7 safe and continuous water supply to the households in South-East Guwahati. It will improve the reliability of the city’s water system. "The scope includes design, supply, installation, construction, testing and commissioning of barge-mounted intake system, raw water rising main, water treatment plant, reservoirs, booster pumping station, distribution network with household service connections," it said in an exchange filing. L&T classifies a “significant” order as one valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore.