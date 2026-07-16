Laser Power shares list at 26% premium; should you hold or book profit?

Laser Power share price today: Shares of integrated power infrastructure company Laser Power & Infra today made a strong debut on Dalal Street, yielding a listing gain of 26 per cent.

The stock opened at ₹260 on the BSE, up ₹55 or 25.70 per cent apiece, versus the issue price of ₹214. On the NSE, the counter listed at ₹250, up ₹36 or 16.82 per cent.

Laser Power & Infra commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3,775.91 crore on listing, according to BSE data.

Laser Power stock: Should you book profit? Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that the company's fundamentals remain strong, supported by 90 per cent of the IPO proceeds being used for debt repayment and a healthy ₹3,243 crore order book, which provides good revenue visibility. She has advised existing shareholders to stay invested for the medium to long term, while suggesting fresh accumulation on dips with a stop-loss at ₹225 on closing basis. "Investors who received allotment can continue to hold the stock for the medium to long term, while fresh investors may consider accumulating on dips. A stop-loss of ₹225 is recommended to manage downside risk," the analyst said. The listing of Laser Power was above the grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, Laser Power shares traded at a premium of around ₹258 apiece or 20.56 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹214.