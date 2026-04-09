Last chance! These 3 stocks to trade ex-date on April 10; do you own any?

Shares of Jash Engineering, Puretrop Fruits, and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems are likely to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session following their corporate announcements such as dividend, rights issue, and bonus issue of equity shares.

According to BSE data, Jash Engineering shares are set to trade ex-date tomorrow, April 10, as the company has announced dividend rewards for its shareholders, while Puretrop Fruits shares will go ex-date tomorrow for the announcement of a rights issue of equity shares. R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems, meanwhile, will trade ex-date for a bonus issue.

Investors willing to claim these benefits must own the respective stocks on or before the set ex-date to become eligible. The companies, however, set the final list of shareholders based on the record date.

Jash Engineering has decided to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹0.60 per share. The company has set April 10, 2026, as the record date to determine the entitlement and names of equity shareholders for the dividend payout. R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems has announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 5:7 — five new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each for every seven existing fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each, subject to shareholder approval through postal ballot and requisite regulatory clearances. The company has revised the record date to April 10, 2026. The deemed date of allotment will be April 13, 2026, the next working day following the record date.

Puretrop Fruits, meanwhile, has informed the exchanges that its board has approved the proposal of buyback of 11,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of ₹10 each at a price of ₹200 per equity share payable in cash for a total consideration not exceeding ₹22,00,00,000, excluding transaction costs, through the tender offer process using the stock exchange mechanism as prescribed under the Buyback Regulations. Puretrop Fruits has fixed Friday, April 10, 2026, as the record date to determine the entitlement and names of equity shareholders who shall be entitled to participate in the proposed buyback of equity shares of the company.