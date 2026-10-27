Laurus Labs rallies 4% for 2nd straight day; stock hits new high

Laurus Labs share price movement

Share price of Laurus Labs hit a new high of ₹2,137, surging 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals in an otherwise tepid market on expectations of strong earnings. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company surged 8 per cent.

Laurus Labs quoted 3.6 per cent higher at ₹2,133.15, compared to a 0.44 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 3.65 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. At 02:32 PM,quoted 3.6 per cent higher at ₹2,133.15, compared to a 0.44 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 3.65 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

FPIs stake in Laurus Labs increases to 30.8% in September quarter

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have accumulated shares of Laurus Labs for the second straight quarter. FPIs, which become the largest shareholder, increased their stake in the company to 30.8 per cent in September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) from 28 per cent at the end of June 2026 quarter. FPIs held 25.8 per cent in Laurus Labs at the end of March 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) holding in Laurus Labs declined to 11.9 per cent in Q2FY27 from 13.7 per cent in Q1FY27 and 14 per cent in Q4FY26. The public shareholding (excluding FPIs and DIIs) in Laurus Labs declined for the fourth straight quarter. They reduced their holding in the company to 29.9 per cent in Q2FY27 from 30.8 per cent in Q1FY27. They held a 34.5 per cent holding at the end of September 2025 quarter, data shows. Nuvama Institutional Equities sees more upside in Laurus Labs Laurus - a research-led pharmaceuticals and biotech company - is undergoing a super capex cycle having already invested ₹4,300 crore in business with an ongoing capex of more than ₹3,000 crore.