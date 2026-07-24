Laurus Labs stock jumps 2%, hits new high on 125% surge in Q1 profit

Laurus Labs Q1 results

Laurus Labs stock hit a new all-time high at ₹1,603 - up 2.2 per cent on the NSE in Friday's intra-day deals after the pharma firm reported over 100 per cent growth in Q1 profit.The stock has witnessed a fabulous run in the market, surging nearly 62 per cent thus far in the financial year FY27. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 6.6 per cent, and a 17.4 per cent rally in the Nifty Pharma index.The stock hit a 52-week low at ₹810 on August 12, 2025. At current levels, the stock has nearly doubled in the less than a year.At 3: 15 PM on Friday, Laurus Labs traded with a gain of 1.9 per cent at ₹1,598. The counter saw trades of around 22.40 lakh shares on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 and the Nifty Pharma indices were down 0.5 per cent each.Laurus Labs in an exchange filing today reported 124.7 per cent surge in Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹361.99 crore for the quarter ended June 2026. In the same quarter a year ago, the company posted a net profit of ₹161.08 crore.The pharma firm's total income grew 28.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,035.49 crore in Q1FY27 when compared with ₹1,580 crore in Q1FY26.The company reported Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of ₹644 crore as against ₹389 crore in the same comparable period. Earnings Per Share (EPS) jumped to ₹6.8 from ₹3 per share.Commenting on the Q1 earnings performance, Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Laurus Labs said the company delivered record quarterly revenue with expanded profitability and continued its portfolio transformation."This was driven by growing commercial deliveries within CDMO and continued strength in Affordable Medicines portfolio. During the quarter, we strengthened our Integrated offerings, niche capabilities that matter most to our clients," said Chava.Adding that the company also achieved important milestones, including agreement to in-license two Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and securing final handover of new land parcel, reinforcing our long-term growth strategy.In a separate exchange filing, the company informed about the retirement of Dr. Rajesh Koshy Chandy, an Independent Director, with effect from close of business hours on July 26, 2026.