LCA deliveries, order book to drive gains for Hindustan Aeronautics

Motilal Oswal Research has maintained its estimates for FY27-29 and expects overall revenue, operating profit and net profit to grow by 23 per cent, 19 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29. While the operating profit margin is expected to remain strong at 29.4 per cent in FY27, it is expected to contract slightly to 28.9 per cent and 27.2 per cent in FY28 and FY29, respectively, as the share of manufacturing revenue ramps up, the brokerage adds. It has a buy rating with a target price of ₹5,900.