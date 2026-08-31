Leadership uncertainty to weigh on HDFC Bank stock in the near term

In addition to the appointment of a successor, a key rerating trigger for the stock would be the trajectory of net interest margin (NIM), which hit an all-time low of 3.26 per cent in Q1FY27. NIM fell by 12 basis points (bps) sequentially in Q1 and was down 14 bps from the year-ago quarter. The contraction was sharper than expected. While the decline in NIM was broadly in line with that of other private-sector banks, it lagged ICICI Bank, which posted a 4-bp increase quarter-on-quarter to 4.36 per cent.