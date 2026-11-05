Lenskart shares gain 11% post Q2, up 90% from IPO price; more gains ahead?

Eyewear company Lenskart Solutions ' solid earnings for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year (Q2 FY27) pushed its shares over 11 per cent higher to a fresh record high on Thursday. An upbeat stock market sentiment also aided the gains.

Lenskart Solutions' share price rose 11.05 per cent to a fresh record of ₹767.40 on the BSE in early trade. As of 9.52 AM, it was trading 5.57 per cent higher at ₹729.50 while the BSE barometer Sensex was up 2.09 per cent at 78,920. Trading volumes on the counter also remained high as 10 million shares of the company had already changed hands on BSE and NSE combined at last check.

The stock, which listed on bourse on November 10 last year, has nearly doubled investors' money as it trades 90 per cent above its issue price of ₹402. ALSO READ: Lenskart Q2FY27 net profit more than doubles to ₹232 cr, revenue up 32.5% Lenskart's Q2 profit more than doubled to ₹232 crore in Q2 FY27 on the back of a 32.5 per cent growth in its revenue to ₹2,845 crore from ₹2,147 crore a year ago. Its India revenue rose 35.3 per cent and international business grew 29.5 per cent as profitability improved across markets. Pre-Ind AS EBITDA surged ~64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹390 crore, with margin expanding ~265bp YoY to 13.7 per cent, supported by product-margin expansion and operating leverage.

Management reiterated a long-term focus on scaling automated manufacturing infrastructure and reinvesting near-term margin upside into global expansion and brand equity toward its 25 per cent EBITDA margin vision. Brokerages on Lenskart shares Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services, which has a 'BUY' rating on the eyewear company fine tuned its FY27-29 estimates and models a 27 per cent, 45 per cent, and 57 per cent CAGR in revenue, pre-Ind AS EBITDA and adjusted PAT over FY26-29, driven by ~a 28 per cent revenue CAGR in India business and 25 per cent in the international business. On the margin front, MOFSL expects an expansion to ~19.3 per cent and 13 per cent in India and international business, respectively by FY29.

ALSO READ: Sensex zooms 1600 pts intraday; India m-cap tops ₹500 trn: Key reasons MOFSL's bullish views are underpinned by its centralised, automated manufacturing facility and logistics network, strong backward integration, large omnichannel presence, leveraging technology to ease constraints on scaling up and a house-of-brands architecture. "Lenskart has built strong moats in a difficult-to-scale category," said the brokerage. It also raised the target price to ₹815. Jefferies, too, added that the compounding story continues, with strong growth & sharp margin expansion. "Despite FX pressure, margin progression is on track, with seven levers identified toward 25 per cent EBITDA, though without a timeline, as growth is a priority. Premium valuation is supported by strong growth," the global investment bank noted.